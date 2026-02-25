School Superintendent finalists named

Feb. 25 2026

The Anacortes School District has released the names of three finalists for the permanent School Superintendent job, to replace interim Superintendent Dr. Carl Bruner.

The three finalists are: Dr. Francis (Frank) Redmon, with some three decades experience; Dr. James Everett, with more than 30 years of experience; and, Dr Christopher Nesmith, currently with the Elma School District.

The three finalists were chosen after the school board interviewed five semi-finalists on Monday. Next week, the district will hold three Community Forums, one with each of the finalists.

Dr. Francis (Frank) Redmon

Dr. Francis (Frank) Redmon brings nearly three decades of experience working alongside students, families, educators, and community members to support student-centered schools. He is recognized for fostering collaborative cultures grounded in trust, transparency, and meaningful engagement. His leadership emphasizes strong academic systems, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), expanded career and technical education pathways, and Science of Reading–aligned literacy practices. Dr. Redmon prioritizes shared leadership, professional growth, and inclusive decision-making to ensure students are supported academically and socially.

Dr. James Everett

Dr. James Everett is a Northwest Washington educator with more than 30 years of experience as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. Currently serving as Superintendent of the Meridian School District, he focuses on strengthening early learning opportunities, expanding student supports, and building partnerships that prepare students for college, careers, and community life. Dr. Everett is actively involved in statewide leadership and rural education advocacy and is known for his commitment to ensuring every student feels known, supported, and future-ready.

Dr. Christopher Nesmith

Dr. Christopher Nesmith currently serves as Superintendent of the Elma School District in Washington State. His work centers on building coherent systems that align curriculum, assessment, and partnerships to ensure students graduate prepared for life beyond high school. Under his leadership, the district strengthened early literacy, clarified grading and standards practices, and expanded career-connected learning opportunities. Dr. Nesmith is committed to student-centered leadership, academic rigor, and creating learning environments where belonging and achievement go hand in hand.

The three forums will be held at the Anacortes High School Library from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM or watch via livestream on the district’s YouTube channel, Anacortes School District YouTube Channel.

March 3: Dr. Francis (Frank) Redmon

March 4: Dr. James Everett

March 5: Dr. Christopher Nesmith

Participants have the opportunity to submit input for the School Board to consider in preparing candidate questions for each forum. Interested stakeholders are invited to share their input using an online form.