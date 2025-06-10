School Board sets meetings in search for new Superintendent

Anacortes Now Jun. 10 2025 Jun. 10 2025 2 minutes read

The Anacortes School Board has scheduled several meetings in the search for a new Superintendent to replace Justin Irish, who is moving to a new school district at the end of this month.

Irish, who has been Anacortes Schools Superintendent for the past five years, has taken a job with the Northshore School District in King County.

The first meeting is set for this Wednesday, but the agenda indicated it will all be in Executive Session, in other words, not open to the public.

June 11, 2025, Special Meeting, Executive Session | Interim Superintendent Interviews 10:30 am to 3:15 pm

June 12, 2025 Study Session 3:00 pm to 5:15 pm

June 12, 2025 Regular Evening Business Meeting 6:15 pm

June 20, 2025 Special Meeting (Google Meet) 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm (Interim Superintendent Selection)

June 27, 2025 Special Meeting (Google Meet) 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm (Interim Superintendent)

August 21, 2025, Budget Public Hearing and Adoption 6:15 pm

School Board President Jennie Beltramini had said the Board hopes to have a new Superintendent selected by the time Irish leaves. Irish is participating in the selection of his successor. He has said that there are candidates who are ready to step in as Interim Superintendent.

Beltramini said, “We're confident there are exceptional leaders, both locally and beyond, who bring deep superintendent experience and who would welcome the opportunity to serve a high performing district like ours in a community as special as Anacortes.”

The Board's intent is to locate an interim Superintendent to allow more time for a permanent selection.