Waterfront Festival all weekend

This warm weekend the action's at the Anacortes Wateerfront Festivl at Cap Sante Marina where a boat building competition is set for all day today.

This exciting, free, family-friendly event celebrates the beauty and charm of Anacortes' waterfront. It offers a variety of fun activities for all ages, showcasing beloved local traditions that have become a favorite for both residents and visitors alike. The festival also features a wide array of commercial and arts vendors, delicious food trucks, and live music performances that will keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

Here's a list of the music at the Festival. Scroll down for list of activities.

Saturday, June 7

10:05 am - 10:10 am Anacortes High School Choir (National Anthem)

10:10 am - 10:55 am Bluesfish

11:15 am - 12:05 pm The Don Bird Experiment (DBX)

12:25 pm - 1:25 pm The Pontunes

1:45 pm - 2:50 pm Friends for the Ghost

3:15 pm - 5:00 pm Cascadia Groove

Sunday, June 8

10:00 am - 10:05 am Anacortes High School Choir (National Anthem)

10:10 am - 10:55 am Michael Dayvid

11:15 am - 12:15 pm Pension King & the Dependents

12:40 pm - 1:45 pm Norman Baker & the Backroads

2:10 pm - 3:15 pm Ebb Slack & Flood

3:40 pm - 5:00 pm The Enthusiasts

Here's a list of activities you can enjoy during the Waterfront festival weekend:



Children’s Toy Boat-Building:

Sponsored by the Fidalgo Rotary Club, kids can build their own mini sailboats using free materials. Afterward, they can test their creations in our flotation pool. A fun activity for aspiring sailors!



Free Boat Rides:

The volunteers of the Anacortes Yacht Club are excited to sponsor this year’s Waterfront Festival by offering free boat rides on their members’ boats. Find them by the three flagpoles at the marina entrance, located between the Port building (1019 Q Ave) and Anthony’s Cabana.



Quick & Dirty:

Sponsored by Barret Financial's Community Caring Project and Frontier Building Supplies, this event invites teams to build boats using plywood, materials, and a mystery item. The boats will race Saturday afternoon at Cap Sante Marina.



Passport Activity:

Head over to the HF Sinclair booth to pick up your Waterfront Festival passport! The passport lists participating vendors where you can visit and collect a stamp from each one. Once you've filled your passport, return it to the HF Sinclair booth to receive a prize!



Channel of Discovery:

Visit the Channel of Discovery for educational exhibits and waterfront activities for all ages! Learn boat skills with Shearwater University or explore local wildlife with the Wolf Hollow Rehab Center. Over 13 organizations offer something for everyone!



Carnival Slide:

Bring your kids to experience the fun of the large pink carnival slide, located on the festival grounds! This free activity is a great way for kids to burn off energy and have a blast!



Corvette and Classic Car Show:

Sponsored by the Majestic Glass Corvette Club, the Corvette Show will be on Saturday, followed by Classic Cars on Sunday at 9th and Q Ave. Enjoy viewing the cars, chatting with owners, and participating in a 50/50 raffle, trophies, and prizes both days. For more information, contact Mike Kallgrem at (425) 422-3815.