Anacortes School District hires new Finance Director

Jun. 3 2025

The Anacortes School District has hired Brian Fraser as the new Executive Director of Finance and Operations, replacing Mike Sullivan, who is leaving the district. Frazer will start on July 1.

Brian Fraser brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in financial and operational leadership within public schools. He is currently the Finance Director at Mount Baker School District in Whatcom County, where he plays a pivotal role in guiding the district out of challenging financial conditions.

Like many districts across Washington State, Anacortes faces significant funding challenges stemming from declining enrollment, low birth rates, and inflation. Although not under the same financial constraints as Mount Baker, the Anacortes School District’s challenges are substantial. Brian’s ability to manage budgets effectively makes him exceptionally well-suited for this critical leadership role.

Brian’s approach to leadership emphasizes collaboration, transparency, and the vital connection between fiscal decisions and student learning. His diverse background as a teacher, school principal, and district leader provides him with a unique perspective on the operational needs of schools and the impact of financial decisions on the classroom.

Brian began his career in education as a Peace Corps volunteer in Madagascar, where he taught English. He was a music and band teacher in the La Conner School District before serving as Assistant Principal in the Sultan School District and Principal in the White Salmon Valley School District. In these roles, he spearheaded initiatives like the implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), professional learning communities (PLCs), inclusive educational practices, and opened and operated School-Based Health Centers in Mount Baker and White Salmon.

At Mount Baker School District, Brian oversaw multiple operational departments, including finance, maintenance, transportation, and food services. He successfully led two levy campaigns, negotiated union contracts, and built strong relationships with staff and the community. His ability to balance fiscal responsibility with a commitment to supporting students and staff makes him an outstanding fit for Anacortes.

Superintendent Dr. Justin Irish shared, “Brian Fraser’s leadership, dedication, and financial expertise are a perfect match for the Anacortes School District. His impressive track record and passion for aligning finance with student success will significantly benefit our schools and community. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Dr. Fraser expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s an honor to return to the Anacortes community in this role. Education is a cornerstone of democracy, and I’m committed to supporting teaching and learning at every level while working collaboratively to address budgetary shortfalls and ensure a sustainable future for our schools.”

Brian holds a Master’s in Instructional Leadership from Pacific Lutheran University and a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Music from the University of Washington. He completed his Doctorate in Education at Western Washington University last month.

Outside of work, Brian cherishes his deep ties to Anacortes, where he met his wife and got married at the Majestic Inn. He has two young children and enjoys spending time with his family, exploring the outdoors, and is an active runner and cyclist.