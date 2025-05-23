School Board outlines ambitious timeline to hire interim Superintendent

Art Shotwell May. 23 2025 May. 23 2025 2 minutes read

The Anacortes School Board said it will first look for an interim Superintendent to replace Justin Irish, who will be leaving at the end of June, then will lunch a widespread search for a permanent replacement later in the year.

At last night’s School Board meeting, Board President Jennie Beltramini, said thank you to Dr. Irish for what she said was the time, “he's led in Anacortes, including guiding us through the CO 19 pandemic and ongoing budget challenges,” adding, “we're fortunate that Dr. Irish is committed to seeing us through this transition in addition to maintaining a presence in our community.’

Beltramini said the Board recognizes the the significant budget and personnel challenges that lie ahead. “To ensure strong leadership through the 2025 2026 school year, the board will begin a search for an interim superintendent effective today.”

In addition to the departure of Irish, Dr Becky Clifford, the school district’s Assistant Superintendent, will also leave in June, as well as district Finance Director Mike Sullivan.

“Bringing on an interim superintendent will allow us the time and space next fall and winter to thoughtfully consider what qualities and priorities should define our next long-term leader, Beltramini said.

The School Board hopes the interim Superintendent can start work during the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Beltramini announced a very ambitious timeline for the selection process.

May 24-June 4 - Interim Superintendent Job Opening will be posted

June 11 - Interview job applicants

June 11 - 20 - Finalist selection

June 20 - Public announcement of the selection

June 20 - 27 - Contract negotiations

June 27 - School Board vote

Buy 1 - Interim Superintendent starts work

Beltramini said, “We're confident there are exceptional leaders, both locally and beyond, who bring deep superintendent experience and who would welcome the opportunity to serve a high performing district like ours in a community as special as Anacortes.”