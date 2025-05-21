Guemes Island Ferry won't be back until early next month

Anacortes Now May. 21 2025 May. 21 2025 2 minutes read

Sorry, but the Guemes Island Ferry, which has been undergoing maintenance and upgrades, won't be back in service for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Skagir County says the best estimate for return to service would be Friday, June 6th. There is a possibility the ferry could return sooner if all remaining work and testing goes smoothly.

The passenger-only ferry, Arrow Launch, will continue operating on the normal schedule until the car ferry returns.

In order to return to service by the holiday weekend, the ferry needed to be launched no later than last Sunday, May 18th, to allow for enough time to conduct sea trials, sail back to Anacortes, and complete the required incline test with the U.S. Coast Guard. Skagit County continues to be frustrated with the schedule delays from Nichol’s Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and ferry staff are doing everything they can to support NBBB to finish the drydock work.

The Guemes Island ferry haul-out began on March 15th and was originally supposed to finish by April 29th, with the ferry returning to normal service on April 30th. This particular drydock period included a complete repower of the ferry including two new engines along with new foundations and enclosures, routine service on all major equipment, repainting of the hull house, bulwarks, void spaces, and car deck, and completion of the annual U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The new engines will improve the ferry’s operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The drydock work included a list of required tasks and a timeline for completion, as outlined in the contract with NBBB. Once work began, the contractor identified certain tasks—particularly the fabrication and maintenance of the engine enclosures and foundations—required more time due to the complexity. These components are critical to the overall functionality of the ferry, and ensuring proper fabrication and maintenance is essential to the vessel’s long-term reliability and performance.