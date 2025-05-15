School Superintendent Justin Irish leaving Anacortes

Art Shotwell May. 15 2025 May. 15 2025 3 minutes read

Dr Justin Irish, who has been Anacortes Schools Superintendent for the past five years, has taken a job with the Northshore School District in King County.

Dr Irish and the Northshore district made the announcement this morning that he will start there on July 1.

In January, Dr. Becky Clifford announced she will be leaving the Anacortes School District, also on July 1, for a new job as Superintendent of South Whidbey School District.

In response to his selection, Dr. Irish shares, “I am excited and honored to serve the Northshore School District as the next Superintendent. I want to thank the Northshore School Board for their vote of confidence as well as the many individuals who gave their time and feedback during the process. I am looking forward to working alongside Northshore’s remarkable students, staff, committed families, and partners to realize the District’s mission of strengthening the community through excellence in education. Together, we can ensure every child achieves academic and social-emotional success.”

In an update on the Anacortes School District Web site, Dr. Irish said, "This decision was not made lightly. Serving as your superintendent has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding chapters of my life—both professionally and personally. Anacortes is a special place, filled with passionate educators, student leaders, engaged families, and a community that deeply values its children and their future."

He said he as appreciated the tight-knit nature of Anacortes, adding, "This is a place that will always feel like home. Even as I begin this new adventure, I plan to remain a part of this community for years to come."

His tenure in Anacortes has been beset with issues, starting the COVID, forcing the temporary closure of schools, to declining enrollment and district and statewide budget issues.

"Thank you for welcoming me into this community five years ago and for trusting me with the leadership of your schools. Thank you for your support, your collaboration, and the friendships we’ve built. I look forward to staying connected. My commitment to this community and its incredible students will always remain strong," he said.

Dr. Justin Irish

Dr. Justin Irish is a longtime educator, having served as an elementary classroom teacher, principal, and district administrator. He is in his fifth year as Superintendent of the Anacortes School District, a high-performing district serving 2,500 students. During his tenure with Anacortes, Dr. Irish has prioritized academic achievement, equity, inclusion, social-emotional learning, and building and sustaining strong community partnerships. He has also addressed statewide funding challenges through collaborative, transparent engagement with staff, families, and the broader community.

Previously, Dr. Irish was Assistant Superintendent in the Edmonds School District, serving over 20,000 students. There, he worked with educators, principals, students, and families to advance teaching and learning, guided by a deep commitment to equity, belonging, and academic excellence. His leadership emphasizes trust, relationship-building, and inclusive engagement. He listens deeply, learns continuously, and leads with integrity.

Dr. Irish also contributes at the state level, participating in a statewide convening to redesign Washington’s funding model. In partnership with researchers and education leaders, he advocates for equity and sustainability across all school districts.

Grounded in inclusion, empathy, and high expectations, he builds on system strengths while seeking ways to expand opportunity and improve student outcomes. Dr. Irish intentionally fosters environments where students feel known and valued, staff feel supported, and communities are active partners in education. Dr. Irish holds degrees from the University of Washington (Ed.D. and B.A.) and Seattle University (MAT).