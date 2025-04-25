Parents object to proposed school counselor reductions

A proposal by the Anacortes School District to lay off several school counselors drew a crowd at Thursday’s school board meeting, with more than a dozen parents, school staff and students calling to avoid the reductions.

The school district faces a deficit that would require cuts of $1.5 to $3 million for the coming school year and another $600 thousand for the following year, according to School Superintend Justin Irish.

The reductions would mean counselors wouldn’t be available full time at all of the schools. In fact, one counselor would rotate between three elementary schools. Eight total counselors might be reduced to what amounts to 3.8 counselors.

Three student representatives on the school board urged a decision to save the counselors.

photo: Zephrin Ehrheart, Kaycie Knight, Paige Kirby.

Senior Paige Kirby questioned how students would feel when a counselor is in school only part time. Junior Kaycie Knight expressed an understanding of the lack of funding. Zephrin said students need counselors.

In other public comment, Heather Shainin told the board that “we’re literally talking about children’s lives. Nothing’s more important than our children’s lives.”

Becca Fong said other school staff and students will feel it every day, especially the most vulnerable students.

Kira Galbraith said reducing the counseling staff, “sends a message that you don’t care. To go from eight to 3.8 is a disservice”

Parents Heather and Doug Little paired up to make a longer statement supporting counselors while skirting the three-minute speaker time limit.

Fifth grader Ana Shelton got up to say students need counselors every day at school.

School Board President Jennie Beltramini read a long statement that said that no one on the Board supports reducing counselors or counseling services to students.

“These decisions are incredibly difficult and not taken lightly. Unfortunately, we are in an untenable budget situation with no easy choices.”

Beltramini pointed out that this is the fourth year of budget cuts due to declining enrollment, rising inflation and inadequate state funding from the state legislature. Since 2022, the school district has trimmed $5.4 million from the budget.

Superintendent Irish will continue talking with the five unions which represent school district employees in the hope of finding new spending reductions. He has said his priority has been to avoid cuts that directly impact students.