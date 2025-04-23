Hospital Levy passing in early vote count

Anacortes Now Apr. 23 2025 Apr. 23 2025 1 minute read

The proposed tax levy for Island Health is leading in the initial vote count, 57 percent to 43 percent, with about 6400 votes tallied. The next vote count is expected tonight.

The proposed new levy could bring in an additional $4 million dollars a year.

The levy would add 41 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to the current levy of 34 cents for a total of 75 cents per $1,000 valuation. A separate bond levy of 27 cents per $1,000 for construction of the hospital in 2004 will die in 2028.

Island Health says the average homeowner with a property value of $800,000 will only pay an extra 89¢ per day if the levy is approved