Public sees Dakota Creek Up Close and Personal

Art Shotwell Apr. 18 2025 Apr. 18 2025 1 minute read

The public was allowed to walk through the Dakota Creek Shipyard on Thursday to help celebrate the shpyard's 50th anniversary.

Dakota Creek employees handed out cookies and souvenir wood drink coasters at their huge Fabrication plant, then led the public across Fourth Street. toi the shipyard.

Dakota Creek employees were on hand to explain how things work there. Including, how ships are raised from the Guemes Channel up to ground level, then moved onto the main part of the shipyard on rails for repairs and updating.

Dakota Creek employs 200-400 people in a family-owned business on the Guemes Channel waterfront.

Project work at the shipyard ranges from new construction to maintenance and repair. The list of projects over the years ranges from federal research vessels to state ferries, from commercial fishing vessels to tugboats. Among the most high profile construction projects were the “Neil Armstrong” and the “Sally Ride,” research vessels with names honoring two U.S. astronauts.

Dakota Creek was established in Whatcom County in 1975, moved to Anacortes in 1977 after signing a lease with the Port of Anacortes.