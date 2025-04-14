Support the Rice Family after Tragic Loss

Anacortes Now Apr. 14 2025 Apr. 14 2025 2 minutes read

by Kaitlan Henderson

Hi, my name is Kaitlan and I am fundraising on behalf of the Rice family, who are known throughout the Anacortes and Skagit community.

On Wednesday, April 9th the unimaginable happened. While on a family trip for spring break, 13-year-old Avery Rice tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident. His mother and father, Rose and Brian, as well as his older brother, Elliott (16 y.o.), along with many extended family members and friends are completely shattered by this devastating loss.

Avery was a kind-hearted, sensitive and extremely intelligent 13-year-old boy, who never met a LEGO he did not like! He was an adventurous foodie, funny, quick-witted and was always ready with a factoid. He absolutely loved the mountains and the beach. Avery loved to try new things and even when he was not the best at something, he never gave up. Above all, he adored his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

As anyone can imagine, this significant loss has changed this family’s life forever. We know that nothing will bring Avery back but we are asking for family, friends, and anyone reading this who are compelled to help, please consider donating. These funds will go directly to the family for funeral/memorial costs, lost wages during this grieving period, and for any other unexpected expenses that arise during this heartbreaking process. Our hope is that this precious family will be less burdened by finances during this time. Please consider donating to this family, as any amount will be a blessing to them.

The community continuously comes together to do amazing things, and I know this will be no exception.

Evans Funeral Home is managing arrangements. The service date is to be determined and will be updated when details are available.