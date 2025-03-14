Guemes Ferry Haulout Begins this Weekend

Anacortes Now Mar. 14 2025 Mar. 14 2025 3 minutes read

The final car ferry sailing to Guemes Island will depart Anacortes at 8:30 p.m. Friday night with return service to Anacortes approximately eight minutes later. There will be no late ferry service after 8:30 p.m. to allow for time to transition to passenger-only service and load supplies to ready the vessel to head to drydock at Nichols Brothers in Freeland. Passenger-only service will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Work items for the haul-out are scheduled to include spot painting of the hull, house, bulwarks, void spaces, and car deck, routine service on all major equipment, stripping and cleaning of fuel tanks, other minor repairs and maintenance items, and completion of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) dry dock credit. Additionally, new modern engines will be installed on the ferry to improve operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The vessel's USCG Certificate of Inspection (COI) requires the vessel to be hauled out every two years at a minimum with the next dry dock credit due March 31, 2025. The last dry dock period was completed in March 2023.

Passenger-Only Service

During the haul-out, Arrow Launch will provide passenger-only ferry service between the regular ferry docks in Anacortes and on Guemes Island. The foot ferry will operate on the same sailing schedule (non-peak) as the regular car ferry. Schedules and fares can be found HERE.

The passenger vessel, the Strait Arrow, can accommodate up to 49 passengers, bicycles and small motorcycles on a space-available basis at the captain’s discretion. All pets shall always be on leash or in a crate/kennel. Wheelchairs will be available for those who require assistance. If you’d like to call the ferry office in advance, please dial (360) 293-6433.

Skagit Transit Shuttle Information

Skagit Transit will provide a shuttle service during the haul-out. More information including the schedule and cost can be found HERE.

Parking Information

The Guemes Island Ferry offers 3 parking lots: two are located in Anacortes and one is on Guemes Island just north of the ferry terminal. Parking is free in any of these lots, or you may park on city streets. Pay attention to signage in the area indicating no parking or permit-only parking. Unless otherwise posted, the time limit is 72 hours.

Please obey all traffic laws and do not leave any valuables in your vehicle. If you choose to park in county parking lots, you are doing so at your own risk. If you only need to leave the island once per week or a couple of times during the haul-out, we recommend making other arrangements to avoid leaving your vehicle long-term.