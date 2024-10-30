Port to receive $63 million for electric conversion

“This major federal investment will enable the Port of Anacortes to electrify its operations and bring in much-needed new cargo handling equipment that will help the Port expand. Boosting the Port’s efficiency and capacity will create 50 new high-paying jobs, introduce more apprenticeships, and maintain payrolls for over 1,000 locals currently employed by the Port and its tenants,” said Sen. Cantwell.

“The Port of Anacortes is an important part of Washington state’s maritime infrastructure and a huge mover for Skagit County’s economy—these federal resources will help ensure the Port can more quickly implement its zero-emissions strategy while creating local jobs,” said Sen. Murray. “I was proud to help pass the Inflation Reduction Act and help secure a landmark investment in building a stronger, clean energy economy—it’s good to see federal dollars come back to Anacortes."

“You cannot have a big-league economy with little league infrastructure,” said Rep. Larsen, the lead Democrat on the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the Port of Anacortes has the funding it needs to electrify cargo handling operations on the Guemes Channel waterfront and reduce emissions. Congress must continue to make bold, long-term investments in Northwest Washington ports to create more jobs and build a cleaner and greener future.”

With the funds, the Port of Anacortes will buy a range of new battery electric equipment including five tow tractors, 16 forklifts, six marine travel lifts/cranes, five boom/aerial lifts, two material handlers, and seven vessels. This will improve community engagement, grow workforce opportunities, and increase access to quality jobs, while lowering local air pollution. The Port is contributing $10 million towards the project.

Meanwhile, the Port of Port Angeles is receiving $9.4 million to purchase all-electric, zero emissions cargo handling equipment and enhance shore power offerings. In addition, the EPA awarded three planning grants under the Clean Ports Program. The Northwest Seaport Alliance received $3 million, the Port of Seattle received $2.9 million, and the Port of Bellingham received $1.5 million.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 created and provided $3 billion in funding for the Clean Ports Program to jumpstart investments in zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure, as well as improve climate and air quality planning at U.S. ports. The goals of the Clean Ports Program are to:

Build a foundation for the port sector to transition over time to fully zero-emissions operations, positioning ports to serve as a catalyst for transformational change across the freight sector.

Reduce diesel pollution (criteria pollutants, GHGs, and air toxics) in near-port communities.

Help ensure that meaningful community engagement and emissions reduction planning are port industry standard practices.

Sen. Cantwell advocated for creation of EPA’s Clean Ports Program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and has consistently championed investments in Washington’s ports.