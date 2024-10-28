Easy Guide to Voting in Skagit County

Anacortes Now Oct. 28 2024 Oct. 28 2024 3 minutes read

Voting in Skagit County

Here are other resources...

Find Your Polling Place and Ballot Information: VOTE411

VOTE411 is a great resource provided by the League of Women Voters. You can:

Enter your address to find your personalized ballot

Get information on polling locations and hours

Learn about candidate positions and compare them side by side

Check important deadlines for voter registration

Whether you're voting in a local, state, or federal election, VOTE411 gives you the tools to be prepared and make informed choices before Election Day.

Get Official Voting Resources: USA.gov

USA.GOV is the official government site for voter resources. You’ll find:

Voter guides and sample ballots to help you prepare

Information on how to register and where to vote

Links to your local election office for state-specific details

Guidance on early voting, absentee ballots, and voting by mail

This is a trusted resource that makes sure you’re getting reliable, up-to-date information.

Register or Check Your Voter Status: Vote.gov

If you’re not registered to vote yet or need to update your registration, VOTE.GOV is the place to go. It offers:

Step-by-step instructions to register to vote in your state

Deadlines for registration

The ability to check your voter status and make sure your information is correct

This site is easy to use and ensures you're all set before Election Day.

Learn About Candidates and Their Records: Project Vote Smart

Want to know more about the candidates running for office? PROJECT VOTE SMART provides:

Biographies, voting records, and issue positions for federal, state, and local candidates

Detailed comparisons so you can see where each candidate stands on the issues that matter to you

Make sure you’re informed before casting your vote!

League of Women Voters: Trusted Guides

The LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS is a respected organization that offers non-partisan voter guides and information on candidates for local, state, and national elections. You can:

Find a chapter in your area for more detailed election help

Get guidance on candidates and issues

Federal Election Commission: Federal Candidates at a Glance

For a deeper dive into federal elections, the FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION (FEC) is your go-to resource. You can:

Find detailed information on candidates running for President, Senate, and the House of Representatives

Use the FEC’s search tools to explore campaign finance data and candidate filings

Get Election Information by State: Ballotpedia

BALLOTPEDIA is a comprehensive resource for all things election-related, from local to national races. Use this tool to:

Search for elections by state or browse upcoming races

Find detailed candidate lists and information on state ballot measures

It's a great resource to understand your choices at all levels of government.

Explore Political Party Info: U.S. Senate & House

Looking for information on Democratic or Republican candidates in the 2024 elections? You can browse candidate lists here:

Get Out and Vote!

Voting is one of the most important ways to make your voice heard in a democracy. By using these resources, you can ensure you’re informed, registered, and ready to participate in the 2024 elections. Let’s make it count!

Stay informed, stay prepared, and remember: every vote matters!