Port of Anacortes receives $1.03 million electrification grant to help reduce emissions

Anacortes Now Aug. 30 2024 Aug. 30 2024 2 minutes read

The Port of Anacortes was awarded a $1.03 million grant to fund shore power, solar charging stations, and reduced and zero-emission Port equipment.

The grant was awarded in August by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) through its Port Electrification Program. The competitive grant program is open to all of Washington’s 75 ports and is part of a larger program to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

“The projects supported by this grant align with state climate objectives and are part of our triple bottom line of economy, community and environment. The funds will help us upgrade existing facilities and invest in equipment that reduces energy use and cleans up the air around the Port and our community,” said Port Executive Director Brett Greenwood. “It’s a win all around, and we appreciate WSDOT’s support for the Port of Anacortes and our state’s port industry as we all do our part to reduce emissions while invigorating Washington’s economy.”

The Port will provide a 20% match for the grant, bringing the total investment in these projects to $1.23 million.

Projects funded by the grant will drive environmental sustainability initiatives and reduce carbon emissions at the marine terminal, Cap Sante Marina and Anacortes Regional Airport. Work includes:

Upgrading infrastructure at the Cap Sante Marina A-Dock with electric power and zero-emission charging infrastructure, including shore power

Installing a portable solar-powered charging station at the Anacortes Regional Airport

Transitioning to reduced and zero-emission equipment used by the Port staff

The Port expects these projects to reduce carbon emissions by more than 30,000 tons over a 10-year period. Other pollutants reduced through these efforts include common pollutants in marine and vehicular fuels, such as volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxide, diesel particulate matter and sulfur oxide.

These projects also provide opportunities for the Port to expand its public involvement and community engagement in an effort to better understand potential impacts of proposed initiatives and continue building partnerships with residents, businesses and other key interested parties. The Port plans to achieve this through a variety of tools, including public meetings, community feedback, further developing its Environmental Justice program, and increasing inclusivity in its processes. This commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship, and community engagement is crucial for ensuring the Port’s long-term sustainability and that its benefits are shared with local communities.