Fidalgo Pool District vote fails

Art Shotwell Aug. 20 2024 Aug. 20 2024 1 minute read

Oh, so close. The move to enlarge and reorganize the Fidalgo Pool District failed by just three votes, according to the final vote tally released Tuesday afternoon.

The final vote was 4407 in favor of creating Fidalgo Metropolican Recreation District and dissolving the current district and 4410 votes against.

The vote count had gone both ways ever since the first tally on election night two weeks ago.

Also on the ballot were election of commissioners, which would be invalidated if the district vote loss stands after a potential hand recount.

District One

Jeremy McNett 3,753

Write-in 107

District Two

David Way 3980

Write-in 105

District Three

Christine Mathes 3838

Write-in 81

District Four

Kenneth Hansen 3909

Write-in 82

District Five

Ashlan Chidester 824

Linda Martin 4885

Write-in 61