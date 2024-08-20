Fidalgo Pool District vote fails

Fidalgo Pool District vote fails

Oh, so close. The move to enlarge and reorganize the Fidalgo Pool District failed by just three votes, according to the final vote tally released Tuesday afternoon.

The final vote was 4407 in favor of creating Fidalgo Metropolican Recreation District and dissolving the current district and 4410 votes against. 

The vote count had gone both ways ever since the first tally on election night two weeks ago. 

Also on the ballot were election of commissioners, which would be invalidated if the district vote loss stands after a potential hand recount.

District One

Jeremy McNett 3,753 
Write-in 107

District Two

David Way 3980
Write-in  105

District Three

Christine Mathes  3838
Write-in 81

District Four

Kenneth Hansen  3909
Write-in  82

District Five

Ashlan Chidester   824
Linda Martin  4885
Write-in  61