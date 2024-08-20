Fidalgo Pool District vote fails

Oh, so close. The move to enlarge and reorganize the Fidalgo Pool District failed by just three votes, according to the final vote tally released Tuesday afternoon.
The final vote was 4407 in favor of creating Fidalgo Metropolican Recreation District and dissolving the current district and 4410 votes against.
The vote count had gone both ways ever since the first tally on election night two weeks ago.
Also on the ballot were election of commissioners, which would be invalidated if the district vote loss stands after a potential hand recount.
District One
Jeremy McNett 3,753
Write-in 107
District Two
David Way 3980
Write-in 105
District Three
Christine Mathes 3838
Write-in 81
District Four
Kenneth Hansen 3909
Write-in 82
District Five
Ashlan Chidester 824
Linda Martin 4885
Write-in 61