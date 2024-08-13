Tuesday Pool Vote Update: Just Six Votes Apart

Here's the vote totals as of Tuesday afternoon, with 8,436 votes counted...

For formation of a metropolitan recreation district 4,221 50.04% Against the formation of a metropolitan recreation district 4,215 49.96%

The county has not finished counting. An estimated 650 votes countywide remain to be counted.

The move would increase the size of the pool district to include Guemes Island and would match the Anacortes School District boundaries. The measure would create a five-member board of commissioners elected at large by voters in the district.

The pool district's web site says, "The Metropolitan Park District will operate with the same funding structure as the current district. It will, however, provide a stable and predictable financial position for the District moving forward as it will remove the requirement for an Operations and Maintenance levy every six years. The current structure severely limits the funding options for large and capital projects. The Commissioners’ intent and belief is that the new district’s levy rates will remain with the historical rates."

The statement reminds voters that it will have the same 1% limit on adjusting their regular property tax levy just like all other cities, counties, and special purpose districts unless voters approve a greater increase.

An opposition statement in the voters pamphlet argues, "Vote No on the creation of the Metropolitan Park District to retain your voting rights over your proper- ty taxes and keep the existing taxing boundaries of the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center intact. We can’t afford to give up our rights! Don’t drown us in taxes! Vote No!"

The primary ballot included candidates running for election in the district with four candidates running unopposed. They are Jeremy McNett in position 1; David Way in position 2; Christine Mathes in position 3 and Kenneth Hansen in position 4. All are current Fidalgo Pool commissioners.

Meanwhile, Two candidates, Linda Martin, with 4,686 votes and Ashlan Chidester with 797 votes, are running in position 5. Martin is a member of a committee opposing the new district.