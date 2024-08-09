Vote count for pool district still close

Art Shotwell Aug. 9 2024 Aug. 9 2024 1 minute read

Four days after the election, that ballot measure to change the Fidalgo Pool District configuration is still too close to call.

But, it appears to be losing by just 22 votes, with the tally standing at 3065 in favor and 3087 against.

The move would increase the size of the pool district to include Guemes Island and would match the Anacortes School District boundaries. The measure would create a five-member board of commissioners elected at large by voters in the district. And, it would allow five commissioners to set tax assessments, but still within state law limiting year to year increases to one-percent without a public vote.