Anacortes Arts Festival has live music

The Anacortes Arts Festival, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday has plenty of music on two stages. We've got the list.
Friday
Jazz Stage (Located at 10th Street next to the Reunion Wine Bar)
12:00pm - 1:30pm - Delta Promenade
2:00pm - 3:30pm - Jack Radsliff Quartet
4:00pm - 5:30pm - Herding Kats
6:15pm - 8:00pm - Battlestar Kalakala
Main Stage (Located at 3rd Street next to the Hideout Bar)
11:00am - 11:30am Fidalgo Danceworks
11:45am - 1:00pm - Pete Keating and the Renslow Trestle
1:30pm - 3:00pm - Anacopper Road
3:30pm - 5:00pm - Collins Beach
5:30pm - 7:00pm - Chris Eger Band
Saturday
Jazz Stage
11:00am - 12:30pm - Don Bird Experiment with Jacob Yansen
1:00pm - 2:30pm - Jerry Steinhilber: The Jazz Explosion
3:00pm - 4:30pm - Jean Lenke Summer Jazz Band
5:00pm - 6:30pm - R E P O S A D O
Main Stage
11:30am - 12:15pm - Kelly & Joe
12:30pm - 2:00pm - Adrian Xavier & Ska Island
2:30pm - 4:00pm - Casey Freedom
4:30pm - 6:00pm - Geoffrey Castle
6:30pm - 8:00pm - Mama Dirty Skirt
Sunday
Jazz Stage
12:00pm - 1:30pm - Bill Anschell Trio
2:00pm - 3:30pm - Pearl Django
4:00pm - 5:30pm - Bellingham Dixieland All Stars
Main Stage
11:30am - 1:00pm - Tom Buenger
1:30pm - 3:00pm - Stilly River Lockdown
3:30pm - 5:00pm - Lazy Acres