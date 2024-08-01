Anacortes Arts Festival has live music

Anacortes Now Aug. 1 2024 Aug. 1 2024 2 minutes read

The Anacortes Arts Festival, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday has plenty of music on two stages. We've got the list.

Friday

Jazz Stage (Located at 10th Street next to the Reunion Wine Bar)

12:00pm - 1:30pm - Delta Promenade

2:00pm - 3:30pm - Jack Radsliff Quartet

4:00pm - 5:30pm - Herding Kats

6:15pm - 8:00pm - Battlestar Kalakala

Main Stage (Located at 3rd Street next to the Hideout Bar)

11:00am - 11:30am Fidalgo Danceworks

11:45am - 1:00pm - Pete Keating and the Renslow Trestle

1:30pm - 3:00pm - Anacopper Road

3:30pm - 5:00pm - Collins Beach

5:30pm - 7:00pm - Chris Eger Band

Saturday

Jazz Stage

11:00am - 12:30pm - Don Bird Experiment with Jacob Yansen

1:00pm - 2:30pm - Jerry Steinhilber: The Jazz Explosion

3:00pm - 4:30pm - Jean Lenke Summer Jazz Band

5:00pm - 6:30pm - R E P O S A D O

Main Stage

11:30am - 12:15pm - Kelly & Joe

12:30pm - 2:00pm - Adrian Xavier & Ska Island

2:30pm - 4:00pm - Casey Freedom

4:30pm - 6:00pm - Geoffrey Castle

6:30pm - 8:00pm - Mama Dirty Skirt

Sunday

Jazz Stage

12:00pm - 1:30pm - Bill Anschell Trio

2:00pm - 3:30pm - Pearl Django

4:00pm - 5:30pm - Bellingham Dixieland All Stars

Main Stage

11:30am - 1:00pm - Tom Buenger

1:30pm - 3:00pm - Stilly River Lockdown

3:30pm - 5:00pm - Lazy Acres