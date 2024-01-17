Snow or 'wintry mix' forces cancellations

The school district has cancelled classes and the city cancelled trash pickup today.

From the Anacortes School District...

The Anacortes School District will be closed today due to inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Additionally, all after-school activities and events are cancelled today as well. After we determined that the schools would be on a two-hour delay, we decided to cancel school once our bus drivers further evaluated the routes.

We understand that this may cause inconvenience to some families, and we apologize for any disruption this may cause. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and provide updates as necessary.

Please stay safe and warm, and we hope you have a "ice" day.

And from the city's Public Works Dept...

Due to inclement weather conditions, City staff have determined that it is unsafe to do solid waste pickup on Wednesday, January 17th. Safety for citizens and employees is our first priority.

Due to the cancellation, please hold your garbage and recycling until your normal service day next week, Wednesday January 24th.