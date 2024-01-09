Guemes Ferry service resumption interrupted by weather

Anacortes Now Jan. 9 2024 Jan. 9 2024

No sonner than Guemes Island Ferry announced it was resuming service, the weather conditions prompted a shutdown.

The Guemes Island Ferry will need to shut down due to weather. Tonight’s forecast is west wind 30-40 knots with waves building to 10’ and an outgoing tide until 9:00 p.m. This combination creates the most hazardous conditions for the ferry, and it is only getting worse as the evening progresses.

Sea trials are complete, and the Guemes Island Ferry earler said it would resume car ferry service as soon as crews can make the transition from passenger-only service.

Please note, the weather is still a factor. The safety of the ferry crew and passengers will be prioritized in any decisions to stop service due to weather.

Ferry service was halted on December 30 after discover of a loose engine foundation and cracked outdrive bracket.