Guemes Island Ferry return to service delayed

Anacortes Now Jan. 8 2024 Jan. 8 2024

Another delay for Guemes Island Ferry service. They might be able to return to service and delay a full inspection and sea trials. And, passenger-only service may be disrupted by weather.

Guemes has been cleared to complete weld inspections at a later date when weather allows, and following dock/sea trials, the ferry can potentially re-enter service. According to a Monday evening update, "There are some conditions we are reviewing with the Coast Guard and some paperwork we need to wrap up. Dock trials started tonight and will resume tomorrow morning. We found one issue we will need to troubleshoot. We also need to complete sea trials tomorrow, and if all goes well, we will let you know when we can re-enter service."

Please note, the county will need to pull the vessel from service again as soon as the weather improves for the weld testing. We will provide more information when we have it.

Riders should also be aware that a winter storm warning has been issued for our area. The marine weather forecast for the northern inland waters this week calls for wind and waves that could mean shut-downs for the passenger-only service. A gale warning is in effect through Tuesday night. Arrow Launch is currently evaluating service on a run-by-run basis, and will make decisions in the best interest of crew/passenger safety. Plan accordingly, and if you must travel, be cautious when boarding/disembarking, and follow the directions of the Captain and crew.