Guemes Island Ferry out of service through this weekend

Anacortes Now Jan. 4 2024 Jan. 4 2024

The Guemes Island Ferry won't return to service until Monday, at the earliest.

Wind this morning prevented crews from working in the water to weld the outdrive bracket. This has impacted the schedule. Inspectors will need to be available over the weekend in order to return to service sometime Monday. Dakota Creek and USCG are doing everything they can to get us back in service. The weather is outside of their control, and the safety of their workers is of the utmost importance.

The ferry has been out service since a problem diagnosed as a loose engine foundation and cracked outdrive bracket, developed on December 30.

Passenger-only service is available on a first-come, first served basis. Please practice safety first when boarding or disembarking the passenger-only vessel. Please follow the instructions of the crew and do not try to open or go around the traffic barricade at the top of the bridge span. It is there for your safety and will remain closed during operations. We cannot allow passengers on the grated surfaces of the bridges. We ask that everyone use the sidewalk. Loading may take longer, but the passenger vessel completes round trips faster than the car ferry, so please be patient.