Guemes Ferry out for the week

Art Shotwell Jan. 2 2024 Jan. 2 2024

The Guemes Island Ferry is expected to remain out of service to the end of this week.

In an update released Tuesday afternoon, Skagit County said they still don't have a return to service date and advised riders to plan for it to be out through this Friday.

Dakota Creek is doing everything they can to support the county in a timely manner, including inspections today and a proposed repair plan, according to the update. The county is working with their marine engineer and USCG (United States Coast Guard) to approve the repair plan before doing the work and get the vessel back in service.

"We understand folks are waiting for an update today. This is the best information we can give at this moment. We will continue to post updates as we know more," the update wemt on.

Ferry service was suspended on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 30. Crews diagnosed the problem as a loose engine foundation and cracked outdrive bracket.

Passenger-only service is available on a first-come, first served basis. Please practice safety first when boarding or disembarking the passenger-only vessel. Please follow the instructions of the crew and do not try to open or go around the traffic barricade at the top of the bridge span. It is there for your safety and will remain closed during operations. We cannot allow passengers on the grated surfaces of the bridges. We ask that everyone use the sidewalk. Loading may take longer, but the passenger vessel completes round trips faster than the car ferry, so please be patient.