Guemes Ferry is out of service

Art Shotwell Dec. 30 2023 Dec. 30 2023

The Guemes Island Ferry was pulled out of service Saturday afternoon and, because of the New Year's holiday weekend, it may be down for much of the coming week.

The County said in a news release thatcCrews have diagnosed the problem, which is due to a loose engine foundation and cracked outdrive bracket.

Due to the holiday weekend, and business closures on Monday, the county cannot formulate a repair plan with a shipyard until Tuesday, January 2.

Until then, passenger-only service will operate on the ferry's normal sailing schedule. On Monday, January 1, service will be provided on the holiday sailing schedule, which is a Saturday sailing schedule, with service ending at 10:00 p.m. The passenger-only vessel can accommodate bicycles, well-behaved pets on leashes, and motorcycles (on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the captain).