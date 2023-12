Holiday Solid Waste Schedule

Anacortes Now Dec. 19 2023 Dec. 19 2023

No garbage or recycling pick ups on Christmas Day or New Year's.



There will be no garbage service on Monday, December 25, according to the city of Anacortes. They will collect both Monday and Tuesday customers on Tuesday, December 26.

And, there will be no garbage service on Monday, January 1, 2024. The city will collect both Monday and Tuesday customers on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.