North Cascades Highway closing temporarily due to heavy snow and slide risk

Anacortes Now Nov. 11 2023 Nov. 11 2023

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway closed at 10 a.m. Saturday due to heavy snowfall and risk of snow and debris slides.

Closure points are between Ross Dam trailhead at milepost 134 and Silver Star gate at milepost 171.

For the safety of traveling public and maintenance crews, the road will remain closed through the weekend. Conditions will be reevaluated on Monday, Nov. 13. Updates will be shared on Deprtment of Transportation's real time travel map. There are no local detours and travelers are reminded to not go around closure points.

More information about how we evaluate and prepare for the seasonal closure of SR 20 North Cascades is available on the WSDOT blog.