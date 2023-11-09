Honor Veterans on this Veterans Day

Anacortes Middle School is saluting veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Saturday, November 11, which is widely being celebrated on Friday. If you're looking for veterans events, we've got a short list.

On Friday, the Port of Anacortes will host it's annual Veterans Day Celebration at the Transit Shed Event Center, featuring local veteran speakers and a music performance by Skagit Swings All Star Big Band. Speakers include: Port Commission President Bonnie Bowers, U.S. Navy veteran Mayor Matt Miller, U.S. Navy Cpt. David Harris, U.S. Navy veteran and ASD School Board member Jack Curtis, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lee Schuirman and U.S. Army veteran Col. Christen Anderson. The event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 12:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, the school district says the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Anacortes High School will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No events are planned, but the district invites the community for reflection and tribute. The plaza is comprised of a memorial designed by local architect Brooks Middleton, with input from the Veterans Memorial Committee, as well as a display honoring two Medal of Honor recipients with local connections. Restrooms will not be open during this time. The Anacortes School District is closed on Friday, November 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

Also on Saturday, the American Legion will co-host a Veterans Day dinner with VFW Post 12220 at 2 p.m. This event will take place at First Baptist Church.