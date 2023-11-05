R Avenue Will be Closed for New Construction

Art Shotwell Nov. 5 2023 Nov. 5 2023

Most of R Avenue will be closed starting Monday for long-term improvements which include new sidewalks, a new meridian, a new roundabout at 30th St and R Ave, and other improvements.

The closure, which scheduled to last just short of two months, will reroute northbound traffic to T Ave at 34th St. while and southbound traffic will be rerouted to Commercial Ave. at the 22nd St roundabout.

The city says this project will enhance the roadway for vehicle travel, pedestrians, cyclists and other multi-modal means of transportation, public transit and water quality.

The long-planned project will cost about $5 million, with funding from the federal government, Skagit County and the city's Transportation Improvement Board.

One of the key features includes sidewalks separated from motor vehicle traffic by landscaping.

Key improvements include:

Constructing a roundabout at the high-volume R Avenue and 30th Street intersection

New curb, gutter and sidewalks to 30th Street between R and Q avenues

New curb, gutter and sidewalks to Q Avenue between 29th and 32th streets

New curb, gutter and sidewalks to 29th Street between Q and Commercial avenues with a pedestrian crossing

10-foot wide multi-use sidewalks between 22nd and 34th streets

Full median on R Avenue from 22nd Street to 34th Street

Enhanced stormwater management features

Street and pedestrian-scale lighting

ADA accessible street crossings

In a couple of months, R Avenue should look something lik this:

The city worked with consultant Transportation Solutions Incorporated on a city-wide traffic model to verify the Level of Service at selected intersections. The city is required to maintain a Level of Service C for all intersections.

The TSI report identified four failing intersections in Anacortes that are considered a Level of Service D. Three intersections are along the R Avenue corridor and the fourth is 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue.

The R Avenue Long Term Improvement Project has six phases of pedestrian and multi-modal projects to address the failing intersections along the R Avenue corridor in addition to other improvements.

These projects and improvements include a non-tranversable median, transit pull-outs, additional or improved sidewalks/walkways, bicycle wayfinding, new signals or roundabouts, traffic calming measures, additional street lighting, bicycle lanes, and physical buffers between pedestrians and walkways.

To date, four out of the six phases have been completed, utilizing various funding sources to construct each phase. The enhancements have included the 22nd Street roundabout; flashing pedestrian beacons near 23rd, 29th and 33rd streets; paving 34th Street; and the Highway 20 Spur re-channelization.

Images provided by City of Anacortes.