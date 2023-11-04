An Extra Hour of Sleep

Art Shotwell

Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, Saturday, Nov. 4 as we in Washington and the West coast move our clocks back an hour to Pacific Standard Time.

Personally, I reset most of my clocks the at night before going to bed. This makes me think I've got an extra hour added to my Saturday. And, my clocks, at least those in the bedroom, will be right on Sunday morning.

I'd much prefer no annual time changes. I'd like to see Standard Time year-round. But, Washington, Oregon and California have all opted to ask Congress for permission to make Daylight Time year-round. But, that means, in the dead of winter, sunrise wouldn't be until 9am or so. Too much dark in the am, for me.

Hundreds of scientific studies show the seasonal clock change to daylight saving time triggers persistent misalignment of body clocks, leading to increased rates of heart attacks, cancer, diabetes, obesity, depression, substance abuse and suicide attempts. By contrast, the earlier sunrises and sunsets of standard time yield lower health care costs, lower traffic fatalities, and greater energy savings.