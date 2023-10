Solid Waste Holiday Schedule: Veteran's Day

Anacortes Now Oct. 31 2023 Oct. 31 2023

In recognition of Veteran's Day there will be no garbage service on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The city will collect both Friday and Monday customers on Monday, November 13, 2023. Please have your garbage totes out for pickup by 7:00 a.m. Extra garbage must be placed in city pre-paid bags. Waste Management will follow the city's schedule for recycling and yard waste pickup.