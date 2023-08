Anacortes Labor Day Solid Waste Schedule

Anacortes Now Aug. 28 2023 Aug. 28 2023

There will be no garbage service on Monday, September 4 in recognition of Labor Day. The city will collect both Monday and Tuesday customers on Tuesday, September 5.

The city asks please have your garbage totes out for pick up by 7:00 a.m. Extra garbage must be placed in city pre-paid bags. Waste Management will follow our schedule for recycling and yard waste pickup.