Countywide Stage 2 Air Quality Burn Ban Ends

Anacortes Now Aug. 21 2023 Aug. 21 2023

The Northwest Clean Air Agency will end the Stage 2 Burn Ban for Skagit, Whatcom and Island Countiesat noon on Tuesday because air quality has improved as shifting winds clear out wildfire smoke.

The NWCAA air quality burn ban is separate from the three counties’ fire safety burn bans, which remain in effect because of increased fire danger. Please remember that the Skagit County burn ban is still active until local fire officials determine that fire danger has passed.