Air Quality Expected to Deteriorate

Anacortes Now Aug. 19 2023 Aug. 19 2023

Did you notice a red tinge in the air Saturday morning? Could be wildfire smoke. Air quality for Anacortes and Skagit County is expected to deteriorate over this weekend, though it started out as Good this morning.

Multiple significant wildfires east of the Cascades and in Southern BC are producing smoke that will begin to impact our area on Saturday.

The air quality may reach Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups or worse on Saturday and Unhealthy levels or worse on Sunday.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Everyone should watch for symptoms as a sign to reduce exposure. Burning restrictions are in effect.

Light westerly winds on Monday and stronger westerly winds on Tuesday should help clear out the smoke.

Check Northwest Clean Air Agency’s website and WA Smoke Blog regularly for updates.

Our library is a good place to visit if you need a clean air space on Saturday.