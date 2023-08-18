Lake Campbell Closed Due to Elevated Levels of Toxic Blue Green Algae

Anacortes Now Aug. 18 2023 Aug. 18 2023

Lake Campbell is closed until further notice due to high Microcystin levels (toxic blue green algae).

Public access through the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife boat launch on the north side of Lake Campbell is restricted until further notice.

Cyanobacteria samples tested this week detected concentrations of Microcystin in exceedance of the state recreational guidelines. Microcystin is a potent liver toxin that can be harmful to humans and animals. Until further testing confirms the toxin levels are back within state recreational guidelines, red “Danger” signs will be posted at the lake advising individuals to keep out of the lake, do not swim, drink lake water, fish, recreate, or allow pets or animals to access the lake.

The toxicity of each bloom can vary and is difficult to predict. Toxicity can change from one day to the next. It isn’t possible to determine how dangerous a bloom is to people and animals by looking at it. Only testing can tell if it is dangerous. Lake Campbell will be tested weekly until the levels drop below recommended guidelines.

The public is encouraged to take the following precautions when choosing a body of water for recreation:

Look for signs of toxic algae blooms and pay attention to signage. When in doubt, stay out!

Do not swim in and limit exposure to water that is under a health advisory or is listed as having a toxic algae bloom on the Washington State Department of Ecology toxic algae tracking site.

Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you become ill or have symptoms after suspected exposure to algae bloom.