Samish Bay joins other areas in closure for Recreational Shellfish Harvest

Anacortes Now Aug. 17 2023 Aug. 17 2023

Due to recent samples of shellfish containing elevated levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins, Samish Bay has been closed for recreational harvesting of all shellfish species. As a reminder, Guemes Island, Cyrpress Island, Sinclair Island, and Vendovi Island areas are also closed to all shellfish species for shellfish harvesting due to elevated levels of PSP.

All species of shellfish means clams (including geoduck), oysters, mussels, scallops, and other invertebrates such as the moon snail. Crab meat is not affected, but “crab butter” and crab entrails can harbor biotoxins and should be discarded during PSP advisories. PSP and other naturally occurring biotoxins are not destroyed by cooking or freezing and algae that contain the toxins cannot be seen and must be detected by laboratory testing.

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning closures are also currently impacting Whatcom, Island, and Snohomish counties. Continued sampling will determine when closures will be lifted or expanded. For complete beach closure information call the Marine Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632 or visit the Shellfish Safety Map.

Early symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning can set in within 30 minutes of shellfish consumption and may include: numbness and tingling around the lips/tongue, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, numbness in arms/legs, muscular paralysis or coordination loss, dizziness and incoherence, headache, rapid pulse, and/or respiratory distress. If you experience any of these symptoms after eating shellfish, have someone take you to the Emergency Room immediately or call 911 for assistance.