Warm Days Ahead for Anacortes

Anacortes Now Aug. 13 2023 Aug. 13 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for western Skagit and Whatcom counties and Everett for Monday and Tuesday.

Hot conditions with daytime temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s and lows in the 60s expected. This will pose a widespread moderate to localized major risk of heat- related illness.

* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Everett and Vicinity.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate Heat Risk level poses a moderate risk of heat- related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Reminders

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.