North Cascades Highway closed again by fire

Anacortes Now Aug. 10 2023 Aug. 10 2023

Fire again has forced the closing of a section of State Route 20, the North Casdaces Highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation in partnership with Sourdough Fire Incident Northwest Management Team 10 has closed State Route 20/North Cascades Highway from milepost 120 in Newhalem to milepost 146 just east of Granite Creek located 55 miles west of Winthrop at 5:30 p.m. on August 10.

This remains an active fire area and the road is subject to closures with little notice based on fire behavior or firefighting mitigation strategies. People are encouraged to plan ahead for unexpected closures and travel delays.

During the closure, people can use I-90 or US 2 for east-west travel across the state.

WSDOT crews will continue to partner with the Sourdough Fire Incident Management Team. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and @wsdot_north on X/Twitter and updates will be provided as available.