Travel by State Ferry will Cost More, Starting in October

Anacortes Now Aug. 10 2023 Aug. 10 2023

Fares on the state's ferries will go up later this fall, then again a year later.

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved adjustments to ferry fares beginning this fall at its Thursday, Aug. 10 hearing. The ferry system said, in a news release, that changes in fares were made to ensure the state meets revenue requirements set forth in the 2023-25 state Transportation Budget passed by the Legislature and enacted by the governor this year.

The adopted fare changes will:

Raise passenger and vehicle fares by 4.25 percent on Oct. 1, 2023, and again on Oct. 1, 2024.

Increase the current discount for multi-ride passes by 1 percent. The additional discount for the multi-ride passes will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

The commission also adopted a policy change to the fuel surcharge rule to clarify that a fuel surcharge can only be implemented after review and approval by the commission.

Impact of Fare Changes by Route

To see how this proposal will impact more common fares by route, please review this Summary Fare Table (pdf 710kb)

To see the detailed changes proposed for all fares and routes, along with the changes to the ferry fuel surcharge rule, please refer to the complete fare regulation (pdf 370kb) which contains the actual amendatory language.