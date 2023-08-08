Injured motorcyclist taken to Harborview

A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Saturday night when he crashed into the sculpture in the Commercial Ave. roundabout.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident at the roundabout intersection of Commercial Avenue and Highway 20 Spur.

According to multiple witness accounts, a motorcycle was heading south on Commercial at a high rate of speed when the bike crashed into the sculpture in the center of the roundabout. The rider was reportedly ejected, sliding into the bushes in the median of the southbound exit-entrance of the roundabout.

A nurse on the scene administered CPR until Anacortes Fire Department medics took over. The rider, a 20-year-old Anacortes man, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent surgery with critical injuries. As of Tuesday morning, he remained in the neurology ICU at Harborview.

Officers closed the roundabout and routed traffic onto R Avenue for the duration of the closure, during which the Washington State Patrol conducted a collision investigation.