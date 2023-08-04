Fire closes North Cascades Highway

Anacortes Now Aug. 4 2023 Aug. 4 2023

The State Department of Transportation in partnership with the Sourdough Fire Incident Management Team Friday night closed State Route 20/North Cascades Highway from milepost 120 in Newhalem to milepost 156 just west of Rainy Day Pass located 45 miles west of Winthrop.

The Sourdough Fire has grown to approximately 2900 acres and the road closure is necessary to support fire fighting activities and for the safety of the traveling public.

At 3:00 PM on Friday, a weather change caused an increase in fire activity (and growth) approximately one hour later. The fire growth included westward to along Stetattle Creek, upslope towards Bucket Creek, and crossing Stetattle Creek; eastward towards Sourdough Creek and Sourdough Creek drainage, and northward towards the top of Sourdough Mountain. Structure preparation, including wrapping, is complete at the historic Sourdough Lookout.

Structure protection efforts around the Diablo Community, were implemented successfully. The Sourdough Fire has backed down to Diablo Dam Road, most of the way to the Environmental Learning Center (ELC).

Structure protection measures continue at the Environmental Learning Center and eastward towards Buster Brown Boat-in Camp. Hose lays and sprinklers were set up and crews are monitoring the area. Diablo Dam Road and Diablo Road remain closed. Structure protection assessments from Diablo westward towards Newhalem, along State Road 20 started today and will continue tomorrow. Assessments from Ross Dam eastwards Big Beaver Creek started today and will continue tomorrow.

Aviation resources were used extensively to limit fire spread between 3:00 PM and sunset once the inversion lifted and it was safe for air operations.

Additional resources arrived on-scene to bolster the firefighting effort.

During the closure, people can use I-90 or US 2 for east-west travel across the state.

There are portable message signs located along SR 20, asking drivers not to stop along the route. These signs as well as the closures of local roads are in place for your safety as well as the safety of those fighting the fires.