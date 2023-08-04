No change in standings in latest vote count

Art Shotwell Aug. 4 2023 Aug. 4 2023

New vote tallies released by Skagit County show no change in standings in two Anacortes races.

With the next vote count not set for release until August 15, the two top votegetters have not changed from the first voite count in both the City Council Ward 3 race of the School Board position 5 race.

Linda Martin and TJ Fantini are the apparent leaders for the Council Ward 3 race and will advanct to the November ballot. Martin had 873 votes (37%), Fantini 1027 votes (44%). The incumbent Jeremy Carter won't advance. he has 445 votes.

For Anacortes School Board, position 5, Edward Barton and Heather Brennan will advance to the general election. Bardon has 2,455 votes (36%) and Brennan has 2,233 votes (33%). Losing out are Alexis Gentry, with 1,285 votes and Darene Follett, with just 747 votes.

Skagit County Elections estimates just 50 remain to be counted across the two Anacortes races and three other races in the County.