Guemes Ferry Fares Increase

Art Shotwell Aug. 2 2023 Aug. 2 2023

Fares on the Guemes Island Ferry will increase an average 14 percent on August 15.

Here's what to expect:

Fares will increase by approximately 14%.

Youth 18 & under will ride free, including youth with a bicycle.

Non-Youth bicycle riders will pay bicycle fare unless using passenger multi-ride media.

Standard vehicles will be those up to 22' in length; 20-trip multi-ride media will be available.

A category for vehicles under 14' in length was originally proposed but not approved.

Oversize vehicles will be those over 22' in length; 5-trip multi-ride media will be available.

All multi-ride media (including 25-trip passenger) will be valid for 90 days.

Multi-ride media non-peak pricing will be retained during peak season.

The vessel replacement surcharge, implemented in 2018, will remain in effect.

User accounts will be eliminated.

View the new peak season fares, as well as the summer schedule online.

Ferry user accounts will be eliminated starting August 15

If you currently have an account with the Guemes Island Ferry, you will no longer be able to charge to that account after August 14. This means all drivers and passengers need to have payment (credit, debit, or multi-ride punch card) at the time of travel. If you would like to purchase punch cards, you can do so at the ferry terminal, by mail, by phone, or online.