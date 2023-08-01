Early Anacortes Primary Vote Count

Art Shotwell Aug. 1 2023 Aug. 1 2023

With only a few votes counted, two races in Anacortes seem to have clear winners, though the vote count is preliminary.

Based on early vote results, incumbent City Council member Jeremy Carter will not move on to the November general election for Ward 3. TJ Fantini is the leading vote-getter with 44 percent of the vote, leading Linda Martin with 39 percent.Jeremy Carter pulled just 17 percent of the primary vote.

In the race for Anacortes School Board positio 5, candidates Edward Barton and Heather Brennan will likely move on to the general election. Barton has 37 percent of the vote, Brennan had 34 percent. Two other candidates likely will not move further. They are Alexis Gentry with 19 percent and Datene Follett, with just under ten percent of the vote.

The county will release an undated vote count on Wednesday.