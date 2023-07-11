School District proposing higher student fees

Anacortes Now Jul. 11 2023 Jul. 11 2023

The Anacortes School District is proposing higher fees for student activities and athletics.

The School District will present the request to the School Board next month.

The District says the increases reflect more realistic costs associated with sports and activities. The increases are also based on feedback the district received from the Budget Advisory Council, and other groups. The district has been engaged in a year-long process to rebalance its budget to address a $3.2 million shortfall, aiming to minimize direct impacts on the classroom environment as much as possible.

A draft of the proposed fees can be found on the district’s website. For example, individual sports participation fees have increased from $75 to $100, with a family maximum of $400. Equipment fees for football, track & field, and swim are $100, with an annual cap of $200. A table showing the changes can also be found on our website.

“We know that access to sports, and extracurricular activities is critical to keeping students engaged in school,” said Superintendent Justin Irish. “These increases in our athletics and activities charges will allow us to keep these vital programs accessible to more students.”

Fees are generally waived for students who qualify for Free or Reduced Meals. The district encourages anyone who thinks they may be eligible for the free or reduced program to submit their paperwork to our Food and Nutrition Services Office.

If approved by the School Board, the new fees will go into effect immediately for the 2023-24 school year. The district will continue to review its fee structure throughout the next school year, gathering feedback from the Budget Advisory Council, SABA, students, families, PTAs, and other affected groups.