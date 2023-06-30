ASD: School libraries to remain accessible

Anacortes Now Jun. 30 2023 Jun. 30 2023

The Anacorters School District, in an effort to rebut complaints about the pending loss of school librarians, says school libraries will remain open in the coming school year.

The district says school principals are developing plans to use current staffing to support and facilitate efficient management of library materials and the overall experience for students. Moreover, the district will continue to work to ensure that the library collection remains relevant and engaging for years to come.

Recognizing the critical role of libraries as a valuable resource, Superintendent Justin Irish emphasizes, “We identified a plan with our principals to continue providing students access to the libraries. As we have heard from staff, community, parents, and students, the libraries are a critical resource. We have identified a cost-neutral solution to keep the libraries accessible.”

While staffing the library plays a crucial role, it’s important to note that classroom teachers also actively contribute to promoting reading and literacy skills among students. “Our teachers will continue to foster a love of literature in our students through book recommendations, read-alouds, and access to both classroom and library materials,” said Heather Paddock, Director of Teaching and Learning.

The Anacortes School District recently finalized a staffing plan for elementary and middle school libraries, ensuring that these valuable resources remain open and accessible to students for next school year and beyond. While the district faced the difficult decision of reducing its full-time paraeducators who staff the libraries, it is important to highlight that the libraries will remain open and accessible, but with limited hours for next year.

The district has undergone a year-long process to rebalance its budget to address a $3.2 million shortfall, aiming to minimize direct impacts on the classroom environment as much as possible. Furthermore, due to the budgetary constraints, many departments and staff throughout the district have been significantly affected, requiring adjustments and restructuring to ensure the efficient functioning of various programs and services. Despite these challenges, the district remains committed to fulfilling its levy commitments and the continued operation of school libraries.