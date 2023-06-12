Health Department issues Recreational Shellfish Harvest Closure for three nearby islands due to PSP

Anacortes Now Jun. 12 2023 Jun. 12 2023

Due to recent samples of shellfish containing elevated levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins, the following areas have been closed to all shellfish species for recreational shellfish harvesting: Samish, Guemes and Cypress islands.

Samples of blue mussels from Rosario Point in San Juan county on June 6, 2023 contained 118 micrograms PSP/100 grams of shellfish tissue. Samples of blue mussels from Semiahmoo Marina collected on June 6, 2023 contained 112 ug/100g. A geoduck sample from Samish Bay also came back in exceedance of state closure values. The Washington State action level for closures is any sample in exceedance of 80 micrograms/100 g.

Molluscan shellfish include clams, mussels, oysters, and scallops. PSP and other naturally occurring biotoxins are not destroyed by cooking or freezing. Crab meat is not affected, but “crab butter” and crab entrails can harbor biotoxins and should be discarded during PSP advisories. Algae that contain the toxins cannot be seen and must be detected by laboratory testing.

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning closures are also currently impacting Whatcom, Island, and Snohomish counties. Continued sampling will determine when closures will be lifted or expanded. For complete beach closure information call the Marine Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632 or visit the Shellfish Safety Map.

Early symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning can set in within 30 minutes of shellfish consumption and may include: numbness and tingling around the lips/tongue, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, numbness in arms/legs, muscular paralysis or coordination loss, dizziness and incoherence, headache, rapid pulse, and/or respiratory distress. If you experience any of these symptoms after eating shellfish, have someone take you to the Emergency Room immediately or call 911 for assistance.