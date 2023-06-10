COVID cases tick up in Skagit County

Anacortes Now Jun. 10 2023 Jun. 10 2023

Skagit County’s COVID-19 7-day case rate has increased since last week and the county transmission level is now “moderate”. Meanwhile, the countywide 7-day hospitalization rate remains “low”.

Despite the decrease in case and hospitalization rates, elders, particularly those over age 70 with multiple chronic health conditions, continue to be negatively impacted by COVID, including severe illness and death. Encourage your elderly loved ones to get a second bivalent booster if they haven't already.

Find a vaccine provider by visiting vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov, call Skagit County Public Health at (360) 416-1500 to schedule an appointment, or visit us this Saturday at our vaccine clinic.