Samish building small cottage community in Anacortes

Art Shotwell Feb. 12 2023 Feb. 12 2023

The Samish Indian Nation has broken ground on its first village housing project on a 2-acre parcel just off D Avenue at 34th Street in Anacortes.

The housing project, called Xwch’ángteng (pronounced whuh-CH-ang-tun) or place of coming home, will consist of 14 two-bedroom cottages with about 1,000 square feet of living space, with an attached carport. In addition, the project will include a community building with a second-floor apartment for an on-side manager. There will also be a playground for residents.

Each cottage will be built on-site with a focus on longevity and environmental sensitivity. They’ll include: durable building materials (e.g., cement board), LED, dark-sky-compliant outdoor lighting, heat pump heating and cooling, no natural gas and food/yard waste bins. Consistent with the Anacortes’s cottage housing regulations, the cottages will be clustered around common open spaces with front porches facing the open space.

The grounds and landscaping will be maintained by the Samish Indian Nation, not residents. Samish is also studying options and feasibility of transit for residents and others to groceries and medical services.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.