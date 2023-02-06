Student vaping on campus becoming a serious problem here

Art Shotwell Feb. 6 2023 Feb. 6 2023

Anacortes school administrators are looking for ways to reduce significant on-campus student use of cannabis products, including vaping, which have made some students ill. A few students here have had to be taken to the Emergency Room.

Anacortes High School Principal Dr. Erin Deuz wrote in January to parents, "Unfortunately, like many schools nationwide, we have witnessed students suffering at school from ingesting high levels of THC from vaping, edibles, and drinking THC-containing products." She urged parents to discuss the issue with their children.

"We are researching ways to combat student usage," she added.

Dr. Deuz' note include a reference to a New York Times article outlining how serious the problem was for one student who was 14 when she started vaping cannabis. "This was not your average weed. The oil and waxes she bought from dealers were typically about 90 percent THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana."

ASD School Superintendent Justin Irish has put out a call to local non-profits to help fund an educational campaign on campus and, in addition, to pay for the installation of vape detectors in the AHS and AMS restrooms. The detectors would run through the security system that notifies the front office via text. In other words, it is silent, discrete, and has proven to be an excellent deterrent.

When Dr. Duez asked the student leadership class if vape sensors should be installed, the entire class was in support; vaping is a problem in restrooms causing many leadership students to avoid using school restrooms.

Anacortes Rotary is raising funds, in concert with AHS and AMS PTSA's. And Anacortes Schools Foundation has agreed to fund on-campus educational efforts. Total cost of the detectors and installation is estimated at $30,000.

School officials recognize that vape detectors will not stop students from vaping. In a statement, they said, "There is no quick fix to deter students who want to vape. However, when detectors were installed in Burlington-Edison, Lakewood, and La Conner they reported a decrease in student vaping."

Districts across the country are dealing with budget cuts and Anacortes School District is getting hit hard because of declining enrollment (attributed to the pandemic and cost of living). The school district says, "We cannot afford to wait for the government to allocate more funds to public education to tackle this issue."

Anacortes Rotary, a nonprofit, is teaming up with ASD in support of detectors and further education and is accepting donations. Your funds may be tax deductible (to the extent of the law) and will be designated for vape detectors and education in both AMS and AHS. The goal is to raise $30,000 to fully fund vape detectors and increase student education.

How to Donate

To donate by mail, send checks to:

Anacortes Rotary c/o "Stop Vaping"

PO Box 94

Anacortes, WA 98221

If you prefer to donate online:

Donate to Rotary-Comment "Stop Vaping"

Rotary only has one "Donate" button, so you will need to write in the comments “Stop Vaping”.

Anacortes Rotary will be looking for your designation.